Morning Flurries: Business Time

All Avalanche
- The pairing of Samuel Girard and Josh Manson were key in the Colorado Avalanche’s Game 1 victory over the St. Louis Blues. [Mile High Hockey]
- Bowen Byram stopped by the Altitude postgame show to talk about the team’s Game 1 performance.
Last night on our @Avalanche postgame show @kylekeefetv and @RycroftMark were joined by Bo Byram to talk about the OT win. #goavsgo #findaway pic.twitter.com/zZsP7MmV9f— AltitudeTV (@AltitudeTV) May 18, 2022
- Gary Bettman was in the house at Ball Arena for the game the other night and fielded questions from local reporters about the cable dispute and among other topics.
Down Below
- All eyes are focused on the playoffs now but the offseason is just around the corner and the NHL released updated offer sheet compensation thresholds. [Sportsnet]
- New details have emerged about the Arizona Coyotes’ arena deal with Arizona State including a “good behavior” clause. [The Athletic]
- Old friend Ian Cole must have been inspired by Josh Manson’s overtime snipe as he scored to win the game in extra time for the Carolina Hurricanes.
IAN COLE CALLS GAME @Canes take Game 1 against the Rangers in OT.— The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) May 19, 2022
@NHLpic.twitter.com/ygyayF5yOf
