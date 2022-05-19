 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Morning Flurries: Business Time

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Jackie Kay
St Louis Blues v Colorado Avalanche - Game One Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

All Avalanche

  • Gary Bettman was in the house at Ball Arena for the game the other night and fielded questions from local reporters about the cable dispute and among other topics.

Down Below

  • All eyes are focused on the playoffs now but the offseason is just around the corner and the NHL released updated offer sheet compensation thresholds. [Sportsnet]
  • New details have emerged about the Arizona Coyotes’ arena deal with Arizona State including a “good behavior” clause. [The Athletic]
  • Old friend Ian Cole must have been inspired by Josh Manson’s overtime snipe as he scored to win the game in extra time for the Carolina Hurricanes.

