Game 2 Thread: Avalanche vs. Blues (7:30 p.m.)

The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is well underway as the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues meet at Ball Arena for Game 2 of the series. Colorado won Game 1 in dramatic fashion with an overtime winner from Josh Manson. The Blues were unable to steal Game 1 despite a gutsy performance from their netminder.
Colorado seemingly dominated game one despite what the final score says. In fact, they didn’t allow the Blues to get a single shot on net in overtime before winning it. If the Avalanche can continue to control possession and play in the Blues zone, they have a real good shot at winning game two and the series.
Projected Lineup:
Valeri Nichushkin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Gabriel Landeskog — Nazem Kadri — Artturi Lehkonen
Andre Burakovsky — JT Compher — Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Andrew Cogliano — Nico Sturm — Darren Helm
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Bowen Byram — Erik Johnson
Note: Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reported that Avalanche defenseman Sam Girard took a golf cart to have an X-ray done after Wednesday’s victory. Fortunately, he is just fine according to head coach Jared Bednar.
