Game 2 Thread: Avalanche vs. Blues (7:30 p.m.)

It’s a Colorado Avalanche playoff gameday!

By AdrianHernandez
Colorado Avalanche vs St. Louis Blues Game One Second Round NHL Playoffs

The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is well underway as the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues meet at Ball Arena for Game 2 of the series. Colorado won Game 1 in dramatic fashion with an overtime winner from Josh Manson. The Blues were unable to steal Game 1 despite a gutsy performance from their netminder.

Colorado Avalanche: (5-0)

Opponent: St. Louis Blues (4-3)

Time: 7:30 p.m. MT

Watch: TNT

Listen: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM, 950 AM

Opponent Beat: St. Louis Game Time

Colorado seemingly dominated game one despite what the final score says. In fact, they didn’t allow the Blues to get a single shot on net in overtime before winning it. If the Avalanche can continue to control possession and play in the Blues zone, they have a real good shot at winning game two and the series.

Projected Lineup:

Valeri Nichushkin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Gabriel Landeskog — Nazem Kadri — Artturi Lehkonen
Andre Burakovsky — JT Compher — Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Andrew Cogliano — Nico Sturm — Darren Helm

Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Bowen Byram — Erik Johnson

Note: Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reported that Avalanche defenseman Sam Girard took a golf cart to have an X-ray done after Wednesday’s victory. Fortunately, he is just fine according to head coach Jared Bednar.

Follow along and let us know what you think in the comments!

