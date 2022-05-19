Game 2 Thread: Avalanche vs. Blues (7:30 p.m.)

The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is well underway as the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues meet at Ball Arena for Game 2 of the series. Colorado won Game 1 in dramatic fashion with an overtime winner from Josh Manson. The Blues were unable to steal Game 1 despite a gutsy performance from their netminder.

Colorado Avalanche: (5-0) Opponent: St. Louis Blues (4-3) Time: 7:30 p.m. MT Watch: TNT Listen: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM, 950 AM Opponent Beat: St. Louis Game Time

Colorado seemingly dominated game one despite what the final score says. In fact, they didn’t allow the Blues to get a single shot on net in overtime before winning it. If the Avalanche can continue to control possession and play in the Blues zone, they have a real good shot at winning game two and the series.

Projected Lineup:

Valeri Nichushkin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Gabriel Landeskog — Nazem Kadri — Artturi Lehkonen

Andre Burakovsky — JT Compher — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Andrew Cogliano — Nico Sturm — Darren Helm

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Bowen Byram — Erik Johnson

Note: Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reported that Avalanche defenseman Sam Girard took a golf cart to have an X-ray done after Wednesday’s victory. Fortunately, he is just fine according to head coach Jared Bednar.

Follow along and let us know what you think in the comments!

The Tweets: