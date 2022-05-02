 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Morning Flurries: Avalanche returning to full health

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
Nashville Predators v Colorado Avalanche Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

  • It’s taken some time, but the Colorado Avalanche are finally returning to a fully healthy lineup. Per Jared Bednar, every skater could be an option in the upcoming first round and at the perfect time.
  • The playoffs are starting this week! To get you all ready and prepared for the upcoming first-round series against the Nashville Predators, we had a look at their group of forwards. [Mile High Hockey]
  • And looking at the Predators would not be complete without thinking about their blue line. [Mile High Hockey]
  • Jake Schroeder is stepping down as the Avalanche’s anthem singer. [Denver Post]

Down Below

