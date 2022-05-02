Morning Flurries: Avalanche returning to full health

All Avalanche
- It’s taken some time, but the Colorado Avalanche are finally returning to a fully healthy lineup. Per Jared Bednar, every skater could be an option in the upcoming first round and at the perfect time.
Jared Bednar on the team's health: "Everyone could be an option." Ryan Murray is the only one not yet cleared.— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) May 1, 2022
- The playoffs are starting this week! To get you all ready and prepared for the upcoming first-round series against the Nashville Predators, we had a look at their group of forwards. [Mile High Hockey]
- And looking at the Predators would not be complete without thinking about their blue line. [Mile High Hockey]
- Jake Schroeder is stepping down as the Avalanche’s anthem singer. [Denver Post]
Down Below
- The final odds for the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery were released. Thank goodness we don’t need to pay attention to that. [Broad Street Hockey]
- Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said the series against the Toronto Maple Leafs is going to be “borderline violent,” so the Leafs are kind of choosing to craft their lineup with that in mind. [Sportsnet]
