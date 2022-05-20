Morning Flurries: Josh Manson has come a long way

All Avalanche
- New Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson almost quit on the sport of hockey but has come a long distance since then, as he tells his story leading up to being an overtime hero. [The Athletic]
- Sam Girard had a massive Game 1 against the St. Louis Blues before heading down to get some x-rays. [Denver Post]
- Did the Avs’ moves at the trade deadline work out so far? It might be too early to tell but there’s some solid analysis to look at. [The Athletic]
Down Below
- On Wednesday night, there was a chaotic Game 1 between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames; one that broke some records and had some wild stats. [Sportsnet]
- Florida Panthers’ Andrew Brunette, New York Rangers’ Gerard Gallant, and Flames bench boss Darryl Sutter, are your finalists for the Jack Adams. [NBC Sports]
- The case for the Toronto Maple Leafs to run it back. [Pension Plan Puppets]
