Morning Flurries: Josh Manson has come a long way

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
Colorado Avalanche v Los Angeles Kings Photo by Will Navarro/NHLI via Getty Images

  • New Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson almost quit on the sport of hockey but has come a long distance since then, as he tells his story leading up to being an overtime hero. [The Athletic]
  • Sam Girard had a massive Game 1 against the St. Louis Blues before heading down to get some x-rays. [Denver Post]
  • Did the Avs’ moves at the trade deadline work out so far? It might be too early to tell but there’s some solid analysis to look at. [The Athletic]

