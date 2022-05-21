Game 3 Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues (6:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 5-1 St. Louis Blues: 5-3 Time: 6:00 p.m. MT Watch: TNT Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: St. Louis Game Time (@StLouisGameTime)

Puck drop is an hour away for a crucial Game 3 in this series. This game could very well determine which way this series tilts. With the St. Louis Blues stealing a win away from home ice against the Colorado Avalanche, they will be feeling good coming home to Blues faithful at the Enterprise Center.

The Avs will be looking to rebound and get back to winning ways. If they can enforce their game and speed as the Blues did for Game 2, things will be looking better than they did on Thursday night. The big names like Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen in particular need to show up. If the Moose can get loose, it will propel the Avs in the right direction. He might be joined by a few lineup changes if Jared Bednar chooses to do so with the depth available to him.

Projected Forwards

Valeri Nichushkin (13) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Gabriel Landeskog (92) - Nazem Kadri (91) - Artturi Lehkonen (62)

Nicolas Aube-Kubel (16) - J.T. Compher (37) - Andre Burakovsky (95)

Logan O’Connor (25) - Darren Helm (43) - Andrew Cogliano (11)

Projected Defenders

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Samuel Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Bowen Byram (4) - Erik Johnson (6)

Follow along with the Tweets here!