Sam Girard out for rest of playoffs

While the Colorado Avalanche were riding high as they entered the post-season fully healthy for the first time in what felt like forever, it’s slowly starting to chip away as the playoff hockey continues.

During Game 3 when they were visiting the St. Louis Blues, winger Ivan Barbashev decided to finish his check on defenseman Sam Girard unnecessarily and the Avalanche blueliner went down with an injury, clutching his head when he hit the ice.

The Barbashev hit on Girard

Girard exited the game immediately and after Colorado earned the 5-2 victory to earn a 2-1 series lead, an update on Girard was provided by head coach Jared Bednar. The 24-year-old defenseman broke his sternum — which was discovered after he headed straight to a local hospital after leaving the ice.

Unfortunately, it sounds like COL D Samuel Girard suffered a broken sternum and is out for the season. Sorry to hear, he was playing so well.

To echo some sentiments, it is extremely unfortunate for any player to get ruled out during the most important time of the hockey year, but Girard was playing especially well so it hurts a little more. Through six games, he has scored a goal and two assists, but has been a crucial piece on the blue line to bolster the offense and help out the forwards, making Colorado dangerous even if their star Cale Makar wasn’t on the ice at the back.