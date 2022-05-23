Game 4 Open Thread: Avalanche vs. Blues (7:30 p.m.)

Tonight the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis blues will play game four of the second round at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. Colorado was able to take a 2-1 series lead after defeating the Blues in game three and can force an elimination game back in Denver if they win again this evening.

Colorado Avalanche: 6-1 St. Louis Blues: 5-4 Time: 7:30 p.m. MT Watch: TNT Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: St. Louis Game Time (@StLouisGameTime)

The Blues will go without their number one goalie Jordan Binnington who sustained an injury during an incidental collision with Calle Rosen and Nazem Kadri. The Avalanche will be without after Sam Girard broke his sternum while taking a hit from Ivan Barbashev early in game three.

Projected Lineup:

Valeri Nichushkin - Nathan MacKinnon - Mikko Rantanen

Gabriel Landeskog - Nazem Kadri - Arturri Lehknonen

Andre Burakovsky - JT Compher - Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Andrew Cogliano - Darren Helm - Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews - Cale Makar

Bowen Byram - Josh Manson

Jack Johnson - Erik Johnson

Note: If the Avalanche don’t want to disturb the chemistry between Bowen Byram and Erik Johnson, they might decide to put Jack Johnson on the second pairing with Manson.

The Tweets: