Morning Flurries: Do they need to be bullies?

All Avalanche
- Josh Manson is here and Kurtis MacDermid isn’t really and that’s for a specific reason.[Mile High Hockey]
- Colorado Avalanche captain Gabe Landeskog wants the threats against Nazem Kadri to stop, while St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube doesn’t really care at all. [Denver Post]
Down Below
- The most shocking thing about the Florida Panthers in these playoffs, arguably, was the fact that they have only scored ONE power-play goal through two rounds. For a team that scored a ton in the regular season, it didn’t make a lot of sense. [Sportsnet]
- The Edmonton Oilers got what they wanted. [Defector]
- In the playoffs, St. Louis Blues netminder Jordan Binnington is out for the remainder. [St. Louis Game Time]
- This is kinda wild: despite the Pittsburgh Penguins being eliminated a whole week ago, Jake Guentzel is still the leading goal scorer in the playoffs. [Pensburgh]
- And finally, remember Craig Ramsay? He’s become a legend in Slovakia. Which is certainly not something you had on your late-90s Philadelphia Flyers bingo card. [The Athletic]
