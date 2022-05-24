 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Morning Flurries: Do they need to be bullies?

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: APR 20 Avalanche at Kraken Photo by Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

All Avalanche

Down Below

  • The most shocking thing about the Florida Panthers in these playoffs, arguably, was the fact that they have only scored ONE power-play goal through two rounds. For a team that scored a ton in the regular season, it didn’t make a lot of sense. [Sportsnet]
  • The Edmonton Oilers got what they wanted. [Defector]
  • In the playoffs, St. Louis Blues netminder Jordan Binnington is out for the remainder. [St. Louis Game Time]
  • This is kinda wild: despite the Pittsburgh Penguins being eliminated a whole week ago, Jake Guentzel is still the leading goal scorer in the playoffs. [Pensburgh]
  • And finally, remember Craig Ramsay? He’s become a legend in Slovakia. Which is certainly not something you had on your late-90s Philadelphia Flyers bingo card. [The Athletic]

Loading comments...