Examining what Nazem Kadri went through in last 48 hours

T/W; Racism/Islamophobia: Some of the following themes discussed can be distressing to some. Read and proceed with caution. Before I go any further, please know that racism is never acceptable in the hockey community, let alone in life. We at Mile High Hockey stand in support of Nazem Kadri and stand up against racism and those who support such motives.

Nazem Kadri has been at the forefront of pressure. Playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs will do this to you. As a POC in a majority-white league, Kadri has always had to deal with racially-motivated attacks online under a strict microscope in Toronto.

After hitting Torey Krug on the Boston Bruins, it would be the final action he had in the famous Maple Leaf sweater back during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. It left Toronto fans with a sour taste in their mouth and turn to hatred, some racially motivated. He turned the page to a new chapter, joining the Colorado Avalanche via a trade.

He has had some ups and downs in the Mile High City in the last three years. The racism never left, and unfortunately, never will for people who look like Kadri. Having a spotlight on him on a daily basis, Kadri’s job never gets any easier. There were significant comments made after his eight-game suspension in last year’s playoffs against the Blues after hitting Brayden Schenn.

May 21 to May 23: A topsy-turvy few days

Against the same St. Louis Blues, the controversy continued and overflowed. In Game 3 Saturday night, he was caught up in a battle with Calle Rosen going head-on towards Jordan Binnington. The three collided, forcing the netminder to leave the game and later be out for the rest of the series.

Kadri was not even going in the direction of Binnington until Rosen changed his trajectory!



(from Reddit user PiersonNyx) pic.twitter.com/pXJtdSBrUN — Zaiem Beg (@zbeg) May 22, 2022

The reactions afterward are disgusting to read and hear about. Head coach Craig Berube simply said “look at his reputation,” and Naz received a heinous amount of hate online. In-person, he was faced with an errant water bottle throw from the injured Binnington post-game during a TNT interview after the 5-2 win.

“Look at Kadri’s reputation. That’s all I have to say.” - Craig Berube #GoAvsGo #FindAWay — z - Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) May 22, 2022

I've talked to two people who confirmed it was indeed Jordan Binnington who threw the water bottle at Nazem Kadri. https://t.co/QCBRoA9SZY — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) May 22, 2022

The day after the game, the hate only got worse. Keyboard warriors behind screens, newly made Twitter accounts with no name, profile picture, and a few tweets were all slandering the Lebanese-born Canadian. Berube added fuel to the fire by simply saying “no comment” on the attacks Kadri faced. These slanderous threats eventually got the police department involved in the situation, propelling things out of control, and exploding things to be a lot bigger than sports in the moment. Kadri’s wife shared some horrifying screenshots late last night of what they have had to endure not just as an athlete but as a family.

Kadri is/has been receiving several racist remarks which has gotten the police involved, the Avalanche announce. This has gotten unfortunately a lot bigger than sports. Please keep one another accountable and respectful for all parties involved. We’re with you Naz #GoAvsGo — z - Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) May 22, 2022

Berube has no comment on the threats towards Nazem Kadri. https://t.co/7SG2P5IM7y — Jesse Montano (@jessemontano_) May 23, 2022

nazem kadri's wife just shared a sampling of the type of shit they've been getting on their social media accounts and these people are disgusting. honestly good for her for not redacting names and photos. pic.twitter.com/cf126jWNVD — Sam (@samanthacp_) May 24, 2022

Game 4 was looking to be a train going off the rails and it would only be a matter of time before tempers inevitably boiled over. It started immediately with Blues fans raining down boos whenever Kadri touched the puck. Things eventually became more tempered once Kadri scored on a 2-on-1.

Between this, things got really violent, real quickly. After getting hit behind the net, he was jumped by David Perron and Pavel Buchnevich along the benches. Naz did nothing wrong in the moment and simply was passing by on a change. He took several big hits, crosschecks, and punches which earned his team a 5-on-3. He would then go on to score the game-winning goal right after the two-man advantage expired to make it 4-1.

Kadri legit attacked. Scored shortly after but if that’s not intent to injure I don’t know what is.



pic.twitter.com/4tiVxwOoMB — Drew Livingstone (@ProducerDrew_) May 24, 2022

The night ended brilliantly for Naz, who tacked his third goal of the game to complete his hat-trick under the blocker of Ville Husso. His historic hat-trick heroics has heaved the Blues to the brink, with the possibility of booking tee times at the golf course later this week. It’s just the second playoff hat-trick in Avalanche history since 1997, fifth all-time, per Hockey Reference.

The postgame reactions both from Kadri and his teammates were outstanding to see. His postgame interview on TNT - without a water bottle thrown at him this time - was one to remember for the ages. These are just a handful of reactions to Naz’s comeback and resilience, ending the last 48 hours at least on a higher note than before.

"For those who hate, that was for them."



Nazem Kadri spoke to the panel about his performance tonight in St. Louis and dealing with the threats he received after Game 3 pic.twitter.com/w88yIGm7Yf — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) May 24, 2022

Nazem Kadri: "I guess I needed some fuel. I was pretty upset from the last couple days."



He was not happy with Craig Berube's comments:

"Starting with their head coach, he made some comments I wasn't a fan of. I guess he's never heard of bulletin board material." — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) May 24, 2022

Jared Bednar on Nazem Kadri: "I'm proud of him. I'm really proud of him." — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) May 24, 2022

Jared Bednar on Nazem Kadri: "He elevated his game at the best time to show what he's made of." — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) May 24, 2022

Darcy Kuemper on Kadri: "We're so proud of him (after he dealt) with that. ... He was his best player, and we all have his back."



He said everyone gave him taps in the locker room.



"Even before the game we all let him know we were there for them." https://t.co/5FsUK3I5Id — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) May 24, 2022

Where do we go from here? How do we combat the horrid threats of racism, violence, and death threats? How do we do this, let alone for an athlete of color in a predominantly white sport who has been dealing with this since he started playing hockey and has to live in the spotlight thanks to his position?

As a fan and observer from the outside looking in, there’s not much many of us can personally do. There’s been plenty of support online from Avalanche fans. There will be plenty of new signs that’ll be up on Wednesday night Game 5 elimination game standing in support of Kadri. If you’re going to the game, consider showing your support.

As a community, we should put politics and beliefs aside. Simply put, stand with Kadri. No matter what you think of him as a person, it's been a trying time away from home as of late. He deserves it and needs the support from us through the rest of the playoffs. Hopefully, he will feel it back on home ice.

Outside of that, there’s some financial support that can be made to combat heinous acts that Kadri has faced through the Kadri foundation. They’ve been gracious about it already and will continue to fight against these terrible acts.

We want to thank everyone who has reached out and supported over the last few days. @43_Kadri @TheOfficialHDA and the @KadriFoundation will continue to strive to make hockey for everyone. On and off the ice! https://t.co/pcLydk1gN4 — nazemkadrifoundation (@KadriFoundation) May 24, 2022

As for Kadri and the Avalanche community, he may not be re-signed after his career year this year. We have to take every chance we get with him on ice and praise him for the few games he probably has left in an Avs uniform. He’s already a legend because of what he’s gone through in the last 48 hours. His legend will grow in Denver even more if and when he raises Lord Stanley this summer through all the hardships and controversy.