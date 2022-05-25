Game 5 Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs St. Louis Blues (6:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 7-1 St. Louis Blues: 5-5 Time: 6:00 p.m. MT Watch: TNT Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: St. Louis Game Time (@StLouisGameTime)

In an hour's time, we may be the last matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues, who have been pushed to the brink of elimination.

Fueled by an inspiring and resilient 6-3 Game 4 win in St. Louis, the Avs have a chance to make history and finally get past the second round. A win tonight would send them to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2002.

Will they get it done tonight or will the series shift back to St. Louis for Game 6 on Friday night? Can the Avalanche prove their worth and set up a date with the Edmonton Oilers or Calgary Flames? We’ll know after 60 minutes or more of action on the ice.

Jared Bednar tried various combinations for Game 4 Monday night. We might see some different variations of what we have projected below, but hopefully this squad of 16 strong will get the job done no matter who they have on the ice with them.

Projected Forwards

Valeri Nichushkin (13) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Gabriel Landeskog (92) - Nazem Kadri (91) - Arturri Lehknonen (62)

Alex Newhook (18) - J.T. Compher (37) - Nicolas Aube-Kubel (16)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Darren Helm (43) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Projected Defenders

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Jack Johnson (3) - Josh Manson (42)

Bowen Byram (4) - Erik Johnson (6)

