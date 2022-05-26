 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Morning Flurries: Feeling the Blues

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
  • The Colorado Avalanche were feeling good and up 3-0 and were just some minutes away from booking the Western Conference Final, but the St. Louis Blues came back and stormed their way to an overtime win.
  • Despite the series still going on, this feels like a different team and not the same one that is full of potential and hope, but a team that feels mature and secure. [Mile High Hockey]
  • Bowen Byram has stepped up in Sam Girard’s absence, there’s no doubt. [Denver Post]
  • Nathan MacKinnon, readers.

