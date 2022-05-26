Morning Flurries: Feeling the Blues

All Avalanche
- The Colorado Avalanche were feeling good and up 3-0 and were just some minutes away from booking the Western Conference Final, but the St. Louis Blues came back and stormed their way to an overtime win.
In summary:— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) May 26, 2022
-The Avalanche go up 3-0 and look like they're in the clear
-The Blues chip away and Justin Faulk ties it up
-Nathan MacKinnon harnesses superpowers and scores, and it looks like the Avalanche are in the clear
-Robert Thomas scores with less than a minute left
- Despite the series still going on, this feels like a different team and not the same one that is full of potential and hope, but a team that feels mature and secure. [Mile High Hockey]
- Bowen Byram has stepped up in Sam Girard’s absence, there’s no doubt. [Denver Post]
- Nathan MacKinnon, readers.
No words. #StanleyCup | #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/4gp7duRx3J— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 26, 2022
Down Below
- Who will be in the crease for the Toronto Maple Leafs next season? [Pension Plan Puppets]
- The Florida Panthers are learning what teams like Tampa and Washington have learned before them: you gotta find another gear if you’re going to make it to the Final. [ProHockeyTalk]
- DGB brings you ten long-lost playoff rivalries that need to come back to life. [The Athletic]
Loading comments...