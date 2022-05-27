 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Morning Flurries: Searching for answers

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Jackie Kay
All Avalanche

  • Theres reasons for concern and optimism going into tonight’s Game 6 in St. Louis. [The Athletic]
  • A great piece of commentary on how Nazem Kadri stands for so much more than just overcoming hate. [Sportsnet]
  • A note on the origin of those “Stand With Naz” signs and the Avalanche fan who made them happen.

Down Below

  • Rick Westhead breaks the disturbing news of a settlement regarding sexual assault allegations stemming from a Hockey Canada golf event honoring the 2018 World Junior Championship gold medalists. [TSN]
  • The Battle if Alberta is over as the Edmonton Oilers take care of business 5-4 in overtime. Now they wait and see who wins between the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues for the Western Conference finals.
  • Ben Meyers scored two goals in a 3-0 upset over Switzerland in the Men’s World Championship quarterfinals. Team USA now moves on to meet Finland in the semi-finals.

