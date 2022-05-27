Morning Flurries: Searching for answers

All Avalanche
- Theres reasons for concern and optimism going into tonight’s Game 6 in St. Louis. [The Athletic]
- A great piece of commentary on how Nazem Kadri stands for so much more than just overcoming hate. [Sportsnet]
- A note on the origin of those “Stand With Naz” signs and the Avalanche fan who made them happen.
Adrienne Ruth wanted to let Nazem Kadri know she and all @Avalanche fans had his back and decided to do something about it. Meet the woman behind the 'Stand With Naz' signs. https://t.co/UWw334TNNk— NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) May 26, 2022
Down Below
- Rick Westhead breaks the disturbing news of a settlement regarding sexual assault allegations stemming from a Hockey Canada golf event honoring the 2018 World Junior Championship gold medalists. [TSN]
- The Battle if Alberta is over as the Edmonton Oilers take care of business 5-4 in overtime. Now they wait and see who wins between the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues for the Western Conference finals.
CONNOR MCDAVID ADVANCES THE OILERS TO THE WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL WITH AN OT GOAL.— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 27, 2022
@Sportsnet | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/QUTsn02fcJ
- Ben Meyers scored two goals in a 3-0 upset over Switzerland in the Men’s World Championship quarterfinals. Team USA now moves on to meet Finland in the semi-finals.
@usahockey scored twice in the first, held on for dear life in the second, and battened the hatches in the third to eliminate the previously undefeated Swiss.— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 26, 2022
Watch the highlights.⤵️#SUIUSA #IIHFWorlds pic.twitter.com/Et7Iq6AOwD
