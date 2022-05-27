Game 6 Open Thread: Avalanche vs. Blues (6:00 p.m.)

The Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues will play Game 6 this evening in St. Louis, MO. Colorado was unable to hold onto a three-goal lead in Game 5 as the Blues won 5-4 in overtime. The Avalanche are on the brink of advancing to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 20 years while the Blues look to force a Game 7.

Colorado Avalanche: 7-2 St. Louis Blues: 6-5 Time: 6:00 p.m. MT Watch: TNT Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: St. Louis Game Time (@StLouisGameTime)

The Enterprise Center will be a loud and hostile environment once more with the Blues season hanging in the balance. Can Colorado regain their composure and finally get a step closer to winning the Stanley Cup? Or are they destined to repeat this story year after year?

Projected Lineup:

Gabriel Landeskog — Nathan MacKinnon — Artturi Lehkonen

Valeri Nichushkin — Nazem Kadri — Mikko Rantanen

Andre Burakovsky — JT Compher — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Andrew Cogliano — Darren Helm — Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Jack Johnson — Josh Manson

Bowen Byram — Erik Johnson

