Game 6 Open Thread: Avalanche vs. Blues (6:00 p.m.)

The Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues will play Game 6 this evening in St. Louis, MO. Colorado was unable to hold onto a three-goal lead in Game 5 as the Blues won 5-4 in overtime. The Avalanche are on the brink of advancing to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 20 years while the Blues look to force a Game 7.
The Enterprise Center will be a loud and hostile environment once more with the Blues season hanging in the balance. Can Colorado regain their composure and finally get a step closer to winning the Stanley Cup? Or are they destined to repeat this story year after year?
Projected Lineup:
Gabriel Landeskog — Nathan MacKinnon — Artturi Lehkonen
Valeri Nichushkin — Nazem Kadri — Mikko Rantanen
Andre Burakovsky — JT Compher — Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Andrew Cogliano — Darren Helm — Logan O’Connor
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Jack Johnson — Josh Manson
Bowen Byram — Erik Johnson
