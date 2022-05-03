Playoff Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators (7:30 p.m.)

Tonight the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators begin a best of seven series at Ball Arena in Denver, CO. The last time these two clubs met in the playoffs back in 2018, the Predators eliminated the Avalanche in six games.

Colorado Avalanche: (56-19-7) Opponent: Nashville Predators (45-30-7) Time: 7:30 p.m. MT Watch: ESPN, SN360 (JIP), ALT, BSSO Listen: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM, 950 AM Opponent Beat: On the Forecheck

The Avalanche welcome the return of their captain Gabriel Landeskog and will have a fully healthy lineup for the first time in quite some time. That should bode well for a team that typically has to work through injuries during playoff time.

This will be the first time these two clubs have met in the playoffs since Matt Duchene was traded to the Nashville Predators by the Colorado Avalanche. That story will likely be a theme that national and local broadcasts run with. That and the goaltending situation for Nashville. The Predators will be without their starting netminder Juuse Saros who will miss at least the first two games of this first-round matchup. That likely means the Predators are going with David Rittich in the net this evening. Can he withstand the onslaught of a highly-skilled Avalanche squad?

John Hynes: Juuse Saros will miss the first two games. Then they will reassess. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) May 2, 2022

Follow along with the action and let us know how you think it’s going in the comments!

