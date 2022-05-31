Morning Flurries: Round 3!

All Avalanche
- It’s time for the Colorado Avalanche’s third-round series against the Edmonton Oilers and we have got you covered. First, let’s take a look at five things that the Avs will need to keep in mind if they want success against this team led by Connor McDavid. [Mile High Hockey]
- What about the goaltending? Surely Mike Smith can’t keep this up. [Mile High Hockey]
- The Oilers’ blue line is just a bunch of projects or overrated dudes, but how do they stack up against Colorado? [Mile High Hockey]
- The one thing Edmonton has going for them is the forwards, led by some guy named Connor. [Mile High Hockey]
Down Below
- Everyone have a nice long weekend? The second round came to a close with last night’s Game 7 and we are on to the Conference Finals. Here’s hoping your bandwagon team is still in it and/or you’re still having fun. Anyways, while the Easter Conference Final doesn’t seem like it’ll be too exciting, out West things are going to be FUN. So hopefully you like staying up late. [TSN]
- The biggest thing to watch? Connor McDavid vs. Nathan MacKinnon in the battle between the Edmonton Oilers and the Colorado Avalanche. [Sportsnet]
- It’s going to be a big summer for the Calgary Flames, as they have a few guys that need contracts and they won’t be able to pay all of them. [ProHockeyTalk]
- And finally, these playoffs really have been a lot of fun. Which can be a weird experience if you’ve been a hockey fan for a long time. The fun continues tonight; giddy up. [The Athletic]
Loading comments...