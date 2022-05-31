Game 1 Open Thread: Avalanche vs. Oilers (6:00 p.m.)

The Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers begin the third round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs tonight at Ball Arena in Denver, CO. The Avalanche find themselves in the conference final for the first time in twenty years. The Oilers haven't made a conference final since 2006 when they defeated the Anaheim Mighty Ducks in five games.

Colorado Avalanche: 8-2 Edmonton Oilers: 8-4 Time: 6:00 p.m. MT Watch: TNT Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: CoppernBlue (Coppernblue.com)

The talk in the hockey world has been about the matchup between Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon. Both players harness game-breaking abilities and will be crucial in defeating their opponents. Colorado will look to play a tight checking and transitional game as the Oilers look to run and gun.

Projected Lineup:

Gabriel Landeskog — Nathan MacKinnon — Artturi Lehkonen

Valeri Nichushkin — Nazem Kadri — Mikko Rantanen

Andre Burakovsky — JT Compher — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Andrew Cogliano — Darren Helm — Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Jack Johnson — Josh Manson

Bowen Byram — Erik Johnson

