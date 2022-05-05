Morning Flurries: Kadri pens powerful letter, nominated for Clancy

All Avalanche
- In the day off between dominant beatings of the Nashville Predators, Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri had a piece in The Players’ Tribune publish, titled “I Am Who I Am.” [Players’ Tribune]
- And on the same day, Kadri was nominated for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy.
The @NHL has announced the 32 nominees for the 2021-22 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, presented “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 4, 2022
- In case you aren’t excited enough for playoff hockey in Colorado, the AHL Eagles are working their way towards a parallel championship run. [Mile High Hockey]
- This is not the Avalanche team that Matt Duchene bailed on. [Denver Post]
Down Below
- We are three days into the ‘yoffs and there have already been about a million fines and hearings. The first round is just the best thing ever. [ProHockeyTalk]
- Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher is trying to search for his “ideal candidate” for the coaching role for the team he has kind of ruined. [Broad Street Hockey]
- Bruce Boudreau’s future behind the bench for the Vancouver Canucks is uncertain after Jim Rutherford laid out his plan. [Sportsnet]
