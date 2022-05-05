 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Morning Flurries: Kadri pens powerful letter, nominated for Clancy

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
Nashville Predators v Colorado Avalanche Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

  • In case you aren’t excited enough for playoff hockey in Colorado, the AHL Eagles are working their way towards a parallel championship run. [Mile High Hockey]
  • This is not the Avalanche team that Matt Duchene bailed on. [Denver Post]

Down Below

  • We are three days into the ‘yoffs and there have already been about a million fines and hearings. The first round is just the best thing ever. [ProHockeyTalk]
  • Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher is trying to search for his “ideal candidate” for the coaching role for the team he has kind of ruined. [Broad Street Hockey]
  • Bruce Boudreau’s future behind the bench for the Vancouver Canucks is uncertain after Jim Rutherford laid out his plan. [Sportsnet]

