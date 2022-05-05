Game 2 Open Thread: Avalanche vs. Predators (7:30 p.m.)

The Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators meet for game two of the first round tonight at Ball Arena in Denver, CO. The Avalanche dictated play from the onset in game one and will look to continue that trend in game two.

Colorado Avalanche: (1-0) Opponent: Nashville Predators (0-1) Time: 7:30 p.m. MT Watch: TNT, ALT, BSSO Listen: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM, 950 AM Opponent Beat: On the Forecheck

The Predators will be without their number one goalie for the second straight game. Dave Rittich gave up five goals in the first period on Tuesday. Connor Ingram replaced him and was solid for two periods but he is a very inexperienced netminder. It’s hard to tell who Nashville will start as a result of this situation.

The Avalanche should expect a lot more from Nashville who looked a lot better against them in the regular season. The Predator's regular-season victories do include overtime and shootout wins over an understaffed Avalanche team.

Projected Lineup:

Valeri Nichushkin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Gabriel Landeskog — Nazem Kadri — Artturi Lehkonen

Andre Burakovsk — JT Compher — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Logan O’Connor — Nico Sturm — Darren Helm

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Bowen Byram — Erik Johnson

Note: Andrew Cogliano left Game 1 and did not return due to an undisclosed upper-body injury. Logan O’Connor will be getting some playoff ice-time in his absence.

