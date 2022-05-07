Playoff Game 3 Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators (2:30 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 2-0 Nashville Predators: 0-2 Time: 2:30 p.m. MT Watch: TNT, Altitude, BSSO Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: On the Forecheck (@OnTheForecheck)

Game 3 is on the horizon! The Colorado Avalanche play their first road game of this series with the Nashville Predators. It’s a visit to Smashville and the crazies at Bridgestone Arena. They will be looking to will their team into getting a win back on home ice.

After hanging on for almost 70 minutes in Game 2, the Preds will be feeling good at getting a win or two on home ice. This was thanks to the play of Connor Ingram. The rookie netminder was phenomenal on Thursday night and saved 49 of 51 shots in the loss.

While the Avs made Ingram look good thanks to not placing shots better, he will be feeling good. The momentum he’s gotten from that performance will look to will on the Predators back on home ice. Ingram will start again after it was determined that Juuse Saros was still not available for the Preds.

John Hynes confirms Saros will still be unavailable for Game 3 and that it will be Connor Ingram starting once again for the Predators Saturday afternoon #GoAvsGo #FindAWay — z - Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) May 6, 2022

Projected Forwards

Valeri Nichushkin (13) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Gabriel Landeskog (92) - Nazem Kadri (91) - Artturi Lehkonen (62)

Andre Burakovsky (95) - J.T. Compher (37) - Nicolas Aube-Kubel (16)

Darren Helm (43) - Nico Sturm (78) - Logan O’Connor (25)/Kurtis MacDermid (56)

Projected Defenders

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Samuel Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Bowen Byram (4) - Erik Johnson (6)

