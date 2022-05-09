Morning Flurries: Nathan MacKinnon brings the spice

All Avalanche
- Paul Coffey offered some thoughts on the legend in the making, Cale Makar. [The Athletic]
- A look at how Makar has delivered in the clutch his entire career. [Mile High Hockey]
- Despite being playoff ineligible new Colorado Avalanche forward Ben Meyers has been suspiciously absent. It was recently revealed he has been named to Team USA for the IIHF Men’s World Championship and is on his way with the squad to Finland to begin play on May 13th. [USA Hockey]
- A great hilariously candid interview with Nathan MacKinnon.
“Sid will retire and still be better than me.” - Nathan MacKinnon. @armdog sat down with Nathan MacKinnon about his relationship with Sidney Crosby, Nazem Kadri’s importance to the @Avalanche and adding some spice to his game. #StanleyCup | #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/UsPcz4lGPI— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 5, 2022
Down Below
- This winter the cities of Halifax and Moncton were chosen to host the 2023 World Junior Championship. [Hockey Canada]
- The 10 most unbreakable playoff records including Patrick Roy’s 151 playoff wins. [Daily Faceoff]
- The NHL will begin announcing award finalists this week starting with the Norris Trophy today. We might recognize one of those names. [NHL PR]
