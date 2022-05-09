Preview: Looking to seal the deal

Colorado Avalanche: 3-0 Nashville Predators: 0-3 Time: 7:30 p.m. MT Watch: ESPN, Altitude, BSSO Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: On the Forecheck (@OnTheForecheck)

The Colorado Avalanche will play in Game 4 and possibly for the final time against the Nashville Predators tonight. The Avs have pretty convincingly won the first three games of the series and look to close it out.

For the Avs, they have been rolling all four lines consistently and found scoring from them all too. The Preds have threatened, running close along with the Avs in the middle of Game 3 before behind.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avs won Game 3 on Saturday afternoon 7-3 to take their commanding 3-0 series lead. Captian Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals in the second period to help pull the Avs away from danger when the Preds were threatening.

He got support from his power-play unit. They went 4-for-5 on the man advantage which was vital to their success. It was crucial too after Darcy Kuemper went down with an injury. He got a stick to the face through his mask and may be available for tonight’s game.

Kuemper’s eye is “OK” and is an option tomorrow night if the swelling goes down around his eye. FWIW, I wouldn’t play him if we had to and keep Francouz going to wrap up the series #GoAvsGo #FindAWay — z - Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) May 8, 2022

Even without Kuemper, Pavel Francouz could easily come in and seal the deal. He did so on Saturday with a good performance. If he has a good team in front of him as he had over the weekend, the Avs should wrap up the series tonight.

Projected Forwards

Valeri Nichushkin (13) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Gabriel Landeskog (92) - Nazem Kadri (91) - Artturi Lehkonen (62)

Andre Burakovsky (95) - J.T. Compher (37) - Nicolas Aube-Kubel (16)

Darren Helm (43) - Nico Sturm (78) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Projected Defenders

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Samuel Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Bowen Byram (4) - Erik Johnson (6)

Nashville Predators

The Predators will be feeling down. Down their number one goaltender and having to rely on an AHL regular, it has been frustrating for them. They stuck with the Avs in Game 2 and midway through Game 3 but never finished it out.

Connor Ingram certainly hasn't been to blame though. He’s been playing well since he came in in relief in Game 1 for David Rittich. He just hasn’t had a team in front of him that can keep up with the speed and skill of the Avs.

Matt Duchene has been the best player for the Preds. He’s been a thrown in the side of the Avs, having scored three goals in three games. He will be looking to will on the Preds to send the series back to Colorado.

Projected Forwards

Filip Forsberg (9) - Mikael Granlund (64) - Matt Duchene (95)

Luke Kunin (11) - Ryan Johansen (92) - Philip Tomasino (26)

Tanner Jeannot (84) - Colton Sissons (10) - Yakov Trenin (13)

Nick Cousins (21) - Michael McCarron (47) - Mathieu Oliver (25)

Projected Defenders

Roman Josi (59) - Dante Fabbro (57)

Mattias Ekholm (14) - Alexandre Carrier (45)

Mark Borowiecki (90) - Matt Benning (5)

Goaltending

It should be Ingram getting to nod once again for the Preds. While Kuemper may be an option for the Avs, it all depends on the swelling around his eye which is pretty swollen shut according to reports. Regardless, it might very well be Francouz in net for the Avs whether or not Kuemper is available.