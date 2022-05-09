Game 4 Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators (7:30 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 3-0 Nashville Predators: 0-3 Time: 7:30 p.m. MT Watch: ESPN, Altitude, BSSO Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: On the Forecheck (@OnTheForecheck)

Game 4 is right around the corner with the Colorado Avalanche’s spot in the second round just around the corner as well. With a good 60 minutes or more of hockey, the Avs can be the first team to clinch their spot in the quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

They sit in a wonderful position with this chance to clinch and rest up. This is thanks to the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild having to go at least six games with their series. But first, they must complete the job against the Nashville Predators tonight.

They will have to do it without Darcy Kuemper, who will sit with his injury to his eye he received thanks to the stick of Ryan Johansen inadvertently. Andrew Cogliano also made his return to the ice during the morning skate after being injured in Game 1 and may be an option tonight.

Projected Forwards

Valeri Nichushkin (13) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Gabriel Landeskog (92) - Nazem Kadri (91) - Artturi Lehkonen (62)

Andre Burakovsky (95) - J.T. Compher (37) - Nicolas Aube-Kubel (16)

Darren Helm (43) - Nico Sturm (78) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Projected Defenders

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Samuel Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Bowen Byram (4) - Erik Johnson (6)

