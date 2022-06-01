Morning Flurries: They’ll take it

All Avalanche
- Your Colorado Avalanche earned an 8-6 chaotic victory over the Edmonton Oilers to open the Western Conference Final last night, but Nathan MacKinnon prefers not to have 14 goals scored in one single game, and to be more dominant.
Nathan MacKinnon: "We would prefer to not have an 8-6 game. ... We've got to find a way to get the momentum back as they push." He says the team will learn from it and can take positives from the win.— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) June 1, 2022
- Speaking of the game, in case you missed it in all of its insane glory, we got you covered with the recap. [Mile High Hockey]
Down Below
- The Athletic’s Corey Pronman put out his personal ranking of the top 127 prospects available next month. There is one spicy take at the very beginning. [The Athletic]
- Everyone enjoy Game 1 last night? The NHL is abysmal at promoting its most exciting players but with the Edmonton Oilers in the Conference Final and the games on ESPN, perhaps, finally, Connor McDavid’s magic might bring in some new fans. [Sportsnet]
- Speaking of Game 1 the Eastern Conference Final kicks off tonight and... this is weird to say out loud but like... the New York Rangers are a really likable team? Ugh. Who are you all rooting for in this one? [Blueshirt Banter]
- After being bounced early in the playoffs yet again, the Carolina Hurricanes need to figure out how they find their next gear. [TSN]
- Known big massive child-man and St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington admitted to throwing a water bottle at the loveable Nazem Kadri. Is there anyone easier to hate in the league right now? [ESPN]
