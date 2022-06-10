Morning Flurries: To touch or not to touch, that was the question

All Avalanche
- There was a lot of talk on if the Avs should have touched the King Clancy Memorial Trophy or not but have you seen the video of the players discussing it?
I did a lip read of the Avs will they touch it moment. pic.twitter.com/Jy2H84eB0B— Nathan Rudolph (@Nathan__Rudolph) June 7, 2022
- Andrew Cogliano has been one of the unsung heroes for the Avalanche in this playoff run. [NHLPA]
- Cale Makar was featured on SportsCenter shortly after returning from Edmonton.
Appreciated Cale Makar from the @Avalanche joining SVP last night on the show. pic.twitter.com/gT6O5Td5Pm— Stanford Steve (@StanfordSteve82) June 9, 2022
- In current news, the Avalanche were back at practice yesterday and Bednar is not answering who will be in net for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. [NHL.com]
Down Below
- While the Colorado Avalanche are still trying to, you know, win a Stanley Cup the offseason is rapidly approaching. Here’s a list of the 25 biggest trade targets. [Daily Face-off]
- Similarly, the top 50 unrestricted free agents is also of interest with several Avalanche players on the list. [TheAthletic]
- The New York Rangers missed out on taking a series lead in the Eastern Conference final as they fell 3-1 to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5. What everyone is talking about is another near miss from Jacob Trouba.
Swing... And a miss. #StanleyCup | #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/obEPhat2jl— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 10, 2022
