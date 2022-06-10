 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Morning Flurries: To touch or not to touch, that was the question

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Jackie Kay
Colorado Avalanche v Edmonton Oilers - Game Four Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

  • There was a lot of talk on if the Avs should have touched the King Clancy Memorial Trophy or not but have you seen the video of the players discussing it?
  • Andrew Cogliano has been one of the unsung heroes for the Avalanche in this playoff run. [NHLPA]
  • Cale Makar was featured on SportsCenter shortly after returning from Edmonton.
  • In current news, the Avalanche were back at practice yesterday and Bednar is not answering who will be in net for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. [NHL.com]

Down Below

  • While the Colorado Avalanche are still trying to, you know, win a Stanley Cup the offseason is rapidly approaching. Here’s a list of the 25 biggest trade targets. [Daily Face-off]
  • Similarly, the top 50 unrestricted free agents is also of interest with several Avalanche players on the list. [TheAthletic]
  • The New York Rangers missed out on taking a series lead in the Eastern Conference final as they fell 3-1 to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5. What everyone is talking about is another near miss from Jacob Trouba.

