Colorado Avalanche to face Tampa Bay Lightning for Stanley Cup Final

The Colorado Avalanche finally has an opponent for the Stanley Cup Final. After being down 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Tampa Bay Lightning have rattled off four straight wins over the New York Rangers to win the Eastern Conference.

With Tampa Bay winning 2-1, they win the series 4-2 over the New York Rangers. They’ll travel to face your Colorado Avalanche for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET. See you then @RawCharge #GoAvsGo #FindAWay — z - Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) June 12, 2022

On eight days' rest, the Avs will come in without game-speed play in over a week. It has allowed a couple of guys to get rested, though, as both Andrew Cogliano and Nazem Kadri skated on June 11 but did not take any stick work or contact.

The schedule is now set for these two powerhouses to face off thanks to the Lightning’s win. Game 1 will be on Wednesday night at Ball Arena. There is then a couple of days rest between Games 1 and 2, with Game 2 on Saturday night. The series then shifts to Tampa Bay for Games 3 and 4 on June 20 and 22. Then the series, if necessary, will be in Denver for Games 5 and 7 on June 24 and 28. The series would go to Tampa Bay for Game 6 on June 26 in-between trips to Denver. All games will be at 6:00 p.m. MT on ABC.

We will have a more in-depth analysis of the Lightning and preview what is looking to be a heavy series for the greatest trophy in sports. For now, what do we think of this talented matchup with the back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions? Let us know what you think in the comments below!