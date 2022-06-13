Morning Flurries: Cup Final schedule released

All Avalanche
- The time is here. The Stanley Cup Final is happening this week and your Colorado Avalanche are playing in it against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Over the weekend, the schedule for the Final was released and it is as follows:
Game 1 — Wed., June 15 — vs. Lightning — 6:00 p.m.
Game 2 — Sat., June 18 — vs. Lightning — 6:00 p.m.
Game 3 — Mon., June 20 — at Lightning — 6:00 p.m.
Game 4 — Wed., June 22 — at Lightning — 6:00 p.m.
Game 5* — Fri., June 24 — vs. Lightning — 6:00 p.m.
Game 6* — Sun., June 26 — at Lightning — 6:00 p.m.
Game 7* — Tues., June 28 — vs. Lightning — 6:00 p.m.
- We went around the writers’ room and asked some questions. [Mile High Hockey]
- This series has been 20 years in the making. [Mile High Hockey]
- ‘To be the best, you have to beat the best’: Avs begin to prepare for series against the Lightning. [Denver Post]
Down Below
- Who cares about what else is going on? The Colorado Avalanche are in the Stanley Cup Final!
Loading comments...