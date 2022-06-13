 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Morning Flurries: Cup Final schedule released

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Game 1 — Wed., June 15 — vs. Lightning — 6:00 p.m.
Game 2 — Sat., June 18 — vs. Lightning — 6:00 p.m.
Game 3 — Mon., June 20 — at Lightning — 6:00 p.m.
Game 4 — Wed., June 22 — at Lightning — 6:00 p.m.
Game 5* — Fri., June 24 — vs. Lightning — 6:00 p.m.
Game 6* — Sun., June 26 — at Lightning — 6:00 p.m.
Game 7* — Tues., June 28 — vs. Lightning — 6:00 p.m.

  • We went around the writers’ room and asked some questions. [Mile High Hockey]
  • This series has been 20 years in the making. [Mile High Hockey]
  • ‘To be the best, you have to beat the best’: Avs begin to prepare for series against the Lightning. [Denver Post]

Down Below

  • Who cares about what else is going on? The Colorado Avalanche are in the Stanley Cup Final!

