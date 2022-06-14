Morning Flurries: Byram’s time to shine

All Avalanche
- Bowen Byram is starting to get recognition for his elevated play this postseason and especially with Sam Girard out of the lineup. Here is a great deep dive with video clips included. [TheAthletic]
- On Jared Bednar’s journey from the ECHL, to the AHL and now on the cusp of the Stanley Cup Final. [NHL.com]
- Gabe Landeskog reflects on the long road to get within striking distance of the dream. [NHL.com]
- More of what never gets old — Cale Makar appreciation. [Sportsnet]
- The offseason is just around the corner and the Colorado Avalanche found a spare second to sign forward Lukas Sedlak to a one-year deal for the 2022-23 season. The former Columbus Blue Jacket had spent the past three years in the KHL and was going to play the upcoming season in the Czech Republic until the Avalanche came calling.
Welcome Lukas! #GoAvsGo https://t.co/dKS8MAFgwG— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) June 13, 2022
Down Below
- Speaking of the off-season here’s the top 10 buyout candidates. [Daily Face Off]
- It is championship season in junior hockey as well with the Memorial Cup scheduled to kick off next week. The Windsor Spitfires forced a Game 7 after beating the Hamilton Bulldogs 5-2 in the OHL finals. [OHL.com]
- Meanwhile, over in the WHL, there was a champion crowned as the Edmonton Oil Kings defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 2-0 in Game 6 to punch their ticket to the Memorial Cup.
The @EdmOilKings are WHL Champions!— The WHL (@TheWHL) June 14, 2022
The Oil Kings defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 2-0 in Game 6 of the 2022 #WHLChampionship Monday.
| https://t.co/p698wt09jM pic.twitter.com/pVsivAJCxi
Loading comments...