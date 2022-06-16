 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Morning Flurries: One down, three to go

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
Down Below

  • The Minnesota Wild attempted to solidify the goaltender position at the trade deadline last season by acquiring Marc-Andre Fleury, That still wasn’t enough in the playoffs and the team was knocked out in six games to the St. Louis Blues fairly easily. Now that Fleury is a pending free agent and Cam Talbot is here with just one year left on his contract, and there are some hot prospects coming down the road, the Wild must be creative when deciding who will be in the crease next season. [10K Rinks]
  • Reportedly, today John Tortorella will be meeting with the Flyers about contract terms. So one assumes this will all be official by the weekend. [TSN]
  • The league announced that next season will start October 11, which they’re saying is a return to “normal schedule.” This season started October 12. [Sportsnet]
  • Brayden Point is on another level and provides the Lightning a level of depth that changes everything. [Defector]

