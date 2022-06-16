Morning Flurries: One down, three to go

All Avalanche
- The Stanley Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning started last night and Game 1 was a doozy that finished via Andre Burakovsky securing the overtime win. [Mile High Hockey]
- In case you want to read our predictions of how this series will shake down, here you go. [Mile High Hockey]
Down Below
- The Minnesota Wild attempted to solidify the goaltender position at the trade deadline last season by acquiring Marc-Andre Fleury, That still wasn’t enough in the playoffs and the team was knocked out in six games to the St. Louis Blues fairly easily. Now that Fleury is a pending free agent and Cam Talbot is here with just one year left on his contract, and there are some hot prospects coming down the road, the Wild must be creative when deciding who will be in the crease next season. [10K Rinks]
- Reportedly, today John Tortorella will be meeting with the Flyers about contract terms. So one assumes this will all be official by the weekend. [TSN]
- The league announced that next season will start October 11, which they’re saying is a return to “normal schedule.” This season started October 12. [Sportsnet]
- Brayden Point is on another level and provides the Lightning a level of depth that changes everything. [Defector]
