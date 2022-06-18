Game 2 Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 1-0 Tampa Bay Lightning: 0-1 Time: 6:00 p.m. MT Watch: ABC, Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS ESPN+ Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Raw Charge (@RawCharge)

We are just a few minutes away from the puck drop of Game 2 for the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning! This Stanley Cup Final will look to continue to live up to the hype after a dramatic Game 1.

It would take an extra 1:23 of overtime to determine the outcome of Game 1 where Andre Burakovsky would win it for the Avs on home ice. His team was up 3-1 before letting in two straight goals in 48 seconds, so the Avs will look to clean it up and be better for the full 60 minutes, if not more.

It’s looking likely that we’ll see Andrew Cogliano enter the lineup. He had been a full participant in practice and has a chance to be in the team for the first time in this series. Meanwhile, Nazem Kadri may be available for Games 3 and 4 as he’s been lightly working with a stick.

Projected Forwards

Gabriel Landeskog (92) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Valeri Nichushkin (13)

Andre Burakovsky (95) - J.T. Compher (37) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Mikko Lehkonen (62) - Darren Helm (43) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Alex Newhook (18) - Nico Sturm (78) - Andrew Cogliano (11)

Projected Defenders

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Jack Johnson (3) - Josh Manson (42)

Bowen Byram (4) - Erik Johnson (6)

Follow along in the comments and the tweets below!