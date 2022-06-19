The under-told tale of Darren Helm

Fourth-liner Darren Helm has been one of the most noticeable players on the ice so far in this Stanley Cup Final for the Colorado Avalanche. While he isn’t what you would say is a “big-name player” compared to those of his teammates, it doesn't diminish his work.

Helm has been doing the dirty work on the fourth line. In the first two games of this series, the 35-year-old has 22 hits (10 in Game 1, 12 in Game 2) along with Colorado’s fifth goal of the game last night. He did this on 11 minutes of ice time, making his time on the ice worthwhile.

Dating back to Game 1, Helm was entrusted with 15 minutes of ice time. Despite having a -2 in the game, he had been part of the forecheck and was noticeable. The same can be said about Game 2 on the forecheck once again, despite his goal coming on a turnover and quick draw up the ice. He also has been crucial at the face-off dot, winning six face-offs in Game 1, and has basically been entrusted with the third line center role now.

As one of the members of this Avalanche team to have previously played in a Stanley Cup Final, his leadership and fortitude will be crucial for any remaining games in this series. The members to have previously played in the Stanley Cup Final are himself, Andre Burakovsky, Andrew Cogliano, and Artturi Lehkonen.

All four of the above, especially Helm, will be important to come for the bottom six. He already has had an impact, both on and off the ice. It’s recognized by his teammates as you’ll see below, and he will continue to keep it up. He does this all as he looks to be re-signed by Joe Sakic after the season is over. It will be interesting to see where he goes with it, but for now, Helm will be recognized for his efforts.