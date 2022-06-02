 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Morning Flurries: Who will be in net tonight?

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Jackie Kay
Colorado Avalanche v New York Islanders Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images

  • Who will be in net tonight for the Colorado Avalanche in Game 2 against the Edmonton Oilers? Nobody knows but if it’s Pavel Francouz he’s up to the task. [The Athletic]
  • On Cale Makar’s three-point night in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. [NHL.com]
  • In continuation of Makar appreciation a good breakdown of how the Avalanche defensemen have succeeded in the postseason thus far.

Down Below

  • In the first presentation of the annual NHL awards, LA Kings forward Anze Kopitar wins the Mark Messier Leadership Award. [NHL.com]
  • Martin St. Louis is officially back as head coach of the Montreal Canadiens after signing a three-year contract. He also discussed his philosophy of mixing winning with development. [Montreal Gazette]
  • June the first was the deadline to sign prospects with expiring rights this year. The Avalanche had one included in this group as Swedish forward Nils Åman selected in the sixth round in 2020 was not offered a contract by the organization and is now a free agent.

