Morning Flurries: Who will be in net tonight?

All Avalanche
- Who will be in net tonight for the Colorado Avalanche in Game 2 against the Edmonton Oilers? Nobody knows but if it’s Pavel Francouz he’s up to the task. [The Athletic]
- On Cale Makar’s three-point night in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. [NHL.com]
- In continuation of Makar appreciation a good breakdown of how the Avalanche defensemen have succeeded in the postseason thus far.
Wrote about Cale Makar and the Avalanche's devastating transition game @EPRinkside— Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) May 31, 2022
He's got 75 successful exits with possession on 104 5v5 attempts so far this postseason. Here's a mix of him carrying the puck up the ice and creating all sorts of chanceshttps://t.co/gbFEiw3scQ pic.twitter.com/gtNWvkcNz9
Down Below
- In the first presentation of the annual NHL awards, LA Kings forward Anze Kopitar wins the Mark Messier Leadership Award. [NHL.com]
- Martin St. Louis is officially back as head coach of the Montreal Canadiens after signing a three-year contract. He also discussed his philosophy of mixing winning with development. [Montreal Gazette]
- June the first was the deadline to sign prospects with expiring rights this year. The Avalanche had one included in this group as Swedish forward Nils Åman selected in the sixth round in 2020 was not offered a contract by the organization and is now a free agent.
30 players' exclusive NHL draft rights expired today, per @CapFriendly. Players in yellow are eligible to re-enter the draft and be re-drafted in 2022. Everyone else is now considered a UFA.#MNWild received a compensatory 2nd round pick for not signing Filip Johansson. pic.twitter.com/pNpAWRshSG— NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) June 1, 2022
Loading comments...