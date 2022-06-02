Game 2 Open Thread: Avalanche vs. Oilers (6:00 p.m.)

Tonight the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers play Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals at Ball Arena in Denver, CO. Colorado took the victory in a high-scoring Game 1, but it didn’t come easy. The Avalanche were able to ice the game on an empty netter from Gabriel Landeskog but gave up three unanswered beforehand. Colorado’s lead was cut from four to three in a matter of minutes.

Colorado Avalanche: 9-2 Edmonton Oilers: 8-5 Time: 6:00 p.m. MT Watch: TNT Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: CoppernBlue (Coppernblue.com)

The Oilers echoed confidence in their postgame interview despite losing game one. Colorado will likely be without their starting net-minder Darcy Kuemper who pulled himself in game one due to undisclosed circumstances. That means it’s Pavel Francouz’s net for the evening.

Projected Lineup:

Gabriel Landeskog — Nathan MacKinnon — Valeri Nichushkin

Artturi Lehknonen — Nazem Kadri — Mikko Rantanen

Alex Newhook — JT Compher — Andre Burakovsky

Andrew Cogliano — Darren Helm — Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Jack Johnson — Josh Manson

Bowen Byram — Erik Johnson

Note: Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar mentioned “not being scared to make lineup adjustments” on Altitude Radio earlier in the week. That could mean getting Nicolas Aube-Kubel back in the lineup, or the first playoff appearance for defenseman Ryan Murray.

