Morning Flurries: Big week ahead

As we enter the last week of Avalanche hockey all eyes are focused on them as they attempt to close out their series with the Tampa Bay Lightning and hoist the Stanley Cup.
All Avalanche
- Is it any coincidence the Colorado Avalanche became unbeatable at home after a friend sprinkled a die-hard fan’s ashes on Ball Arena ice? [Denver Post]
- The Avalanche get a lot of credit for their offense but their defensive performance is what was most impressive about their Game 2 win. [Mile High Hockey]
- Winning doesn’t come without a price as Andre Burakovsky remains uncertain for Game 3 joining Nazem Kadri whose status is also up in the air. [NHL.com]
- On Erik Johnson’s long 15-year path to health and finally getting a chance at a Stanley Cup. [TheAthletic]
- Four of the top ranked prospects in next month’s NHL entry draft including projected first overall Shane Wright were treated to watching Game 2 live, as per tradition. [Sportsnet]
- Big Val Nichushkin is setting himself up for a big payday but the team values him highly.
Where does Valeri Nichushkin sit on Colorado's list of priorities this off-season?
LISTEN: https://t.co/Otrw59QYyd
Presented by @GMCcanada pic.twitter.com/gRF3js4SP5
