Game 3 Open Thread: Avalanche vs. Lightning (6:00 p.m.)

The Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning will square off tonight at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. The Avalanche trounced Tampa in Game 2 and hope to continue their dominance of the back-to-back champions.

Colorado Avalanche: 14-2 Tampa Bay Lightning: 12-7 Time: 6:00 p.m. MT Watch: ABC, ESPN+ Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Raw Charge

Beating the Lightning and scoring seven goals on Vezina winner Andrei Vasilevskiy is no easy task, but Colorado was able to find a way to do just that. The old adage is that it’s not a series until one team loses at home. Colorado is undefeated on the road during their playoff push.

The Lightning will have to rely on their experience and resolve if they want to get themselves back into this series. Can Colorado slam the door and take a commanding 3-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final?

Projected Lineup:

Gabriel Landeskog — Nathan MacKinnon — Valeri Nichushkin

Artturi Lehkonen — JT Compher — Mikko Rantanen

Alex Newhook — Nico Sturm — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Andrew Cogliano — Darren Helm — Logan O’Connor

Cale Makar — Devon Toews

Jack Johnson — Josh Manson

Bowen Byram — Erik Jonson

No Kadri for morning skate. So looks like he’s unavailable tonight. No Burakovsky either due to him meeting the team in Tampa today after getting his hand evaluated yesterday.



No Landeskog either but it is maintenance as usual #GoAvsGo #FindAWay — z - Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) June 20, 2022

