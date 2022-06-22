 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Morning Flurries: Cale!

By Thomas P. Williams
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

  • A member of the Toronto Maple Leafs earned the Hart Trophy for the first time in decades, as Auston Matthews walked away with the MVP title last night. [Pension Plan Puppets]
  • Pete DeBoer is probably going to be officially named as the new head coach of the Dallas Stars. [Defending Big D]
  • If Andrei Vasilevskiy is back to being superhuman, then the Stanley Cup Final is far from over. [Sportsnet]
  • NHL free agency is just around the corner and there are loads of players hitting the open market. Who are the boom-or-busts? Who are some value picks? And who are simply the best options? [ESPN]

