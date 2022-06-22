Game 4 Open Thread: Avalanche vs. Lightning (6:00 p.m.)

The Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning are set to play Game 4! The Lightning responded to a blowout by dominating the Avalanche by a score of 6-2 the last time these two met. Amalie Arena hosts its second contest of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

Colorado Avalanche: 14-3 Tampa Bay Lightning: 13-7 Time: 6:00 p.m. MT Watch: ABC, ESPN+ Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Raw Charge

Can Colorado respond similarly to the way Tampa responded to being dominated in Game 2? They will have to if they want to earn themselves a chance to hoist at home in Game 5. This tremendous opportunity should bring the best out of a team that is just two victories away from securing the game’s ultimate prize.

Projected Lineup:

Gabriel Landeskog — Nathan MacKinnon — Valeri Nichushkin

Artturi Lehkonen — JT COmpher — Mikko Rantanen

Andrew Cogliano — Darren Helm — Logan O’Connor

Alex Newhook — Nico Sturm — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Cale Makar — Devon Toews

Jack Johnson — Josh Manson

Bowen Byram — Erik Johnson

Note: Nazem Kadri looks like he is getting closer and closer to returning to action after having surgery. He was spotted at morning skate but the question remains, can he perform the way he was before he sustained an injury?

The Tweets: