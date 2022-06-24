Game 5 Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 3-1 Tampa Bay Lightning: 1-3 Time: 6:00 p.m. MT Watch: ABC, Sportsnet, TVAS, ESPN+ Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Raw Charge (@RawCharge)

We are one hour away from the puck drop for Game 5 of this Stanley Cup Final! Your Colorado Avalanche could be 60 minutes or a little more away from winning the Stanley Cup for the third time in franchise history. In their last two Final appearances, they both wound up on top.

If they manage to pull it off, it will be the first time the Cup would be back in the hands of an Avalanche member since the infamous hand-off from Joe Sakic to Ray Borque back in 2001. Will they get it done? Knock on wood, cross your fingers, put ice cubes in the toilet, whatever superstitious ways to make things go our way!

Projected Forwards

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Gabriel Landeskog (92) - Nazem Kadri (91) - Valeri Nichushkin (13)

Alex Newhook (18) - J.T. Compher (37) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Darren Helm (43) - Nico Sturm (78)

Projected Defenders

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Jack Johnson (3) - Josh Manson (42)

Bowen Byram (4) - Erik Johnson (6)

