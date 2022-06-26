Game 6 Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6:00 p.m.)

We’re an hour away from game time once again, where the Avs have the chance to lift the Cup. They were unsuccessful in their try Friday night on home ice. The Colorado Avalanche will try to do exactly what they’ve done three times so far this postseason: close out a series on the road. Will they get the job done? Let’s see and react to how it all plays out in 60 or more minutes of action.

Projected Forwards

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Gabriel Landeskog (92) - Nazem Kadri (91) - Valeri Nichushkin (13)

Alex Newhook (18) - J.T. Compher (37) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Darren Helm (43) - Nico Sturm (78)

Note: Andre Burakovsky (95) will be in the arena - no word yet on whether or not he plays. If he does, Sturm will likely sit, with LOC dropping to the 4th line, and Burky either taking his place or Lehkonen’s.

Projected Defenders

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Jack Johnson (3) - Josh Manson (42)

Bowen Byram (4) - Erik Johnson (6)

Follow along with the Tweets here!