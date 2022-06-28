Avalanche Stanley Cup Parade Information

In case you’ve been living under a rock, the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games to win the Stanely Cup! It’s their first championship since 2001 and the first major championship in Denver since the Colorado Mammoth who just won the NIL championship earlier this spring.

The Stanley Cup will be hoisted around the streets of Downtown Denver for the first time since Joe Sakic and company did so back in 2001 of course. Sakic will be on the route, this time as a GM, with everyone on the Avalanche to celebrate the occasion with hundreds of thousands of fans.

The parade itself begins at 10:00 AM on June 30th in front of Union Station. It’ll travel down 17th Avenue in Downtown Denver before turning right on Broadway. The parade will continue down Broadway until reaching the City Council Building at the West end of Civic Center Park around noon where a crowd of fanatics will be waiting.

Civic Center Park has a pre-rally at 9:00 AM with the parade being shown on big screens throughout the park. There will be several speeches and party celebrations after the parade concludes in the park for the afternoon probably lasting a long way into the evening. Civic Center Park opens at 5:30 AM for fans to enter.

All of this information and more can be found here including what to bring and not to bring, and what to expect on what will be a fabulous day. We hope to see you all there, Avs faithful. It’ll be a good one!