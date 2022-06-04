Game 3 Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers (6:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 10-2 Edmonton Oilers: 8-7 Time: 6:00 p.m. MT Watch: TNT, Sportsnet Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Copper N Blue (@Copperandblue)

The Colorado Avalanche may be a mere 60 minutes away from taking a commanding 3-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals against the Edmonton Oilers. They go up to Alberta tonight looking to get the job done.

With a win, they would be just one win away from clinching a spot in the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 2001. However, there is still a lot to get done before thinking so far ahead. Records are on their side though, as they are an impressive 5-0 on the road this postseason.

We will see backup Pavel Francouz come back in to start. Darcy Kuemper skated at the end of morning skate but is still not game-ready just yet. Nazem Kadri will look to keep rolling after recording three assists in Game 2. Mikko Rantanen is also getting warm at the right time, with two goals in the last two games. Don’t expect any lineup changes from Game 2’s masterful performance.

Pavel Francouz is starting tonight, per Bednar.



Kuemper got on the ice late for the end of morning skate but still isn’t ready for game action just yet. #GoAvsGo #FindAWay — z - Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) June 4, 2022

Projected Forwards

Gabriel Landeskog (92) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Valeri Nichushkin (13)

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Nazem Kadri (91) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Alex Newhook (18) - J.T. Compher (37) - Nicolas Aube-Kubel (16)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Darren Helm (43) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Projected Defenders

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Jack Johnson (3) - Josh Manson (42)

Bowen Byram (4) - Erik Johnson (6)

