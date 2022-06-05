Kane suspended one-game for boarding Kadri

The most anticipated news on this Sunday afternoon was the outcome of the hearing the NHL Department of Player Safety held with Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane after his damaging hit to Nazem Kadri in the opening minutes of Game 3. A quick ruling was announced that Kane was suspended for one game, which is the upcoming Game 4 in Edmonton. If the Colorado Avalanche takes care of business and sweep the Oilers, then Kane’s postseason is already over.

Jared Bednar did not offer much of an update on Kadri’s injury prognosis today other than they will have a clearer picture in the coming days and that he’s out for the rest of the series. Moving Mikko Rantanen to center is one option to try and mitigate Kadri’s absence.

As we await word from @NHLPlayerSafety on Evander Kane suspension. not much to update on Kadri’s status. He will see doctors tomorrow to further evaluate his prognosis. Surgery is a possibility. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 5, 2022

In other Avalanche news, the team held an optional practice on their day off. Both Darcy Kuemper and Andre Burakovsky took the ice and participated with the small group which is a good sign for their availability tomorrow but there was no comment on if they will be able to play in Game 4.