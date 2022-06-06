Morning Flurries: Sw**p?

All Avalanche
- The Colorado Avalanche are just one single win away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final and it is tasting so sweet. If you missed the recap of Game 3, we have it here for you. [Mile High Hockey]
- Unfortunately, the Avs will be without center Nazem Kadri for Game 4 and most likely the rest of the series against the Edmonton Oilers. Depending on how fast the series across the continent finishes — current a 2-1 series advantage for the New York Rangers — he might miss some time in the hypothetical Final appearance as well. [Mile High Hockey]
- Pavel Francouz came in for Darcy Kuemper, we might have just seen the changing of the guard. [Mile High Hockey]
- This Avs team has passed the Carolina Hurricanes’ Stanley Cup test with flying colors. [Denver Post]
Down Below
- The New York Rangers almost took hold of a 3-0 lead on the Eastern side of things, but the Tampa Bay Lightning came back and showed why they are going for a three-peat. [Sportsnet]
- Jacob Trouba plays like a prick, and it’s just how he’s always done it. [ESPN]
