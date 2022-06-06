Game 4 Open Thread: Avalanche vs. Oilers (6:00 p.m.)

The Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers are set for game four of the western conference final in Edmonton, AB. The Oilers are looking to avoid being swept by the Avalanche but will have to do so without a couple of players. Evander Kane will be out due to suspension after his dangerous cross-check that injured Nazem Kadri. Kailer Yamamoto won’t be in the lineup for the Oilers either after he took a heavy hit from Gabriel Landeskog.

Colorado Avalanche: 11-2 Edmonton Oilers: 8-8 Time: 6:00 p.m. MT Watch: TNT, Sportsnet Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Copper N Blue (@Copperandblue)

Colorado can make it to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in over twenty years with one more win in this series. If they are unable to do so this evening, there will be a Game 5 back in Denver, CO.

Projected Lineup

Gabriel Landeskog — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen — Valeri Nichushkin — Andre Burakovksy

Alex Newhook — JT Compher — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Andrew Cogliano — Darren Helm — Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Jack Johnson — Josh Manson

Bowen Byram — Erik Johnson

