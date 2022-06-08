Forward depth may be an issue in the Stanley Cup Final

While we await the opponents and the start of the Stanley Cup Final, the Colorado Avalanche are taking advantage of the extra time off. They are going to need it, as there are some injury worries. These come primarily from the forward positions.

We’ve seen at forward injuries from Nazem Kadri, Andre Burakovsky, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, and Andrew Cogliano. Kadri may be out for the rest of the season, but we will see how his recovery goes and nothing is being ruled out at the moment. Kadri even said himself on Instagram “we’ll see.”

Burakovsky and Aube-Kubel were each recovering from blocking shots in the Western Conference Finals. However, both were on the ice for the series-clinching Game 4 win. Hopefully, it is then something that they are able to play through in the final round.

Finally, Cogliano was hurt in Game 4 by blocking a shot with his top hand. He didn’t play in the third period or overtime but was out there for the celebrations that evening. He is “out for now” according to Bednar and was spotted at Denver International Airport returning from Edmonton in a cast.

Jared Bednar says Cogliano is “out for now”. #Avs — Jesse Montano (@jessemontano_) June 7, 2022

If both Kadri and Cogliano are out for an extended period of time, especially Cogs, it should be something to worry about. The most immediate option beyond the regular roster players is Jayson Megna, who was practicing with the team in Edmonton. Jacob MacDonald might have been a dual-position possibility but he was not selected as a black ace, likely due to some injuries suffered in the AHL playoffs. The other forwards who are still skating in Loveland waiting to get the call are Mikhail Maltsev, Dylan Sikura, Martin Kaut and Jean-Luc Foudy.

Of course, these are also injuries we are only aware of right now at the forward position. We saw Gabriel Landeskog clutch his knee after an awkward fall in Game 4 that required some assistance. There may be others hiding injuries as well, but we will see how it all unfolds.

Injuries happen, and there’s not much one can do about them - especially if they happen in a terrible manner such as that of Kadri’s after Evander Kane’s dirty cross-check. This may very well be an overreaction, as all four may be available and doing fine by the time the series gets up and running. Regardless, the Avs can will through the pain and try to win the Stanley Cup.