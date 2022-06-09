Morning Flurries: Preparing for the final

All Avalanche
- It was a sweep on Tuesday night, but four Colorado Avalanche forwards are currently injured. The break may be just what the team needs. [Mile High Hockey]
- Several players stood out in this series, but Cale Makar had an edge over them all. [The Athletic]
- It can be hard for even the best of teams to dominate in a sport like hockey, but the Avalanche have managed to do it. Here’s a look at how they’re living up to expectations. [FiveThirtyEight]
Down Below
- Local broadcasts often provoke strong feelings, both positive and negative. Here’s an overview of how fans rate the local offering by all 32 NHL teams. [The Athletic]
- Jets winger Kyle Connor has won the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, awarded to a player who displays sportsmanship, gentlemanly conduct, and ability. [NHL.com]
- Marie-Philip Poulin has joined the Montreal Canadiens staff as a player development consultant. She’s a three-time Olympic gold medalist for Canada and will continue her playing career while working for the Canadiens. [NBC Sports]
Loading comments...