Morning Flurries: Preparing for the final

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By ConnorScottGardner
Colorado Avalanche v Edmonton Oilers Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

All Avalanche

  • It was a sweep on Tuesday night, but four Colorado Avalanche forwards are currently injured. The break may be just what the team needs. [Mile High Hockey]
  • Several players stood out in this series, but Cale Makar had an edge over them all. [The Athletic]
  • It can be hard for even the best of teams to dominate in a sport like hockey, but the Avalanche have managed to do it. Here’s a look at how they’re living up to expectations. [FiveThirtyEight]

Down Below

  • Local broadcasts often provoke strong feelings, both positive and negative. Here’s an overview of how fans rate the local offering by all 32 NHL teams. [The Athletic]
  • Jets winger Kyle Connor has won the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, awarded to a player who displays sportsmanship, gentlemanly conduct, and ability. [NHL.com]
  • Marie-Philip Poulin has joined the Montreal Canadiens staff as a player development consultant. She’s a three-time Olympic gold medalist for Canada and will continue her playing career while working for the Canadiens. [NBC Sports]

