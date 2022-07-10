Avalanche sign Alexandar Georgiev to 3-year deal

The Colorado Avalanche announced today that they signed their newest goaltending acquisition Alexandar Georgiev to a 3-year extension worth $3.4 million per year.

With Darcy Kuemper headed to free agency, general manager of the year Joe Sakic traded three draft picks in the 3rd and 5th round of the 2022 NHL Draft and another 3rd rounder in next year’s 2023 draft to acquire the former New York Rangers goalie from Bulgaria.

Georgiev, a restricted free agent before this signing, put up a 15-10-2 record over the course of 2021-22 with a 2.92 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage with two shutouts. In his career, he holds a record of 58-48-11 with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage.

Making this trade was taking a swing at the upside in the most volatile position in the sport. However, when he was given consistent starts with the Rangers, he proved to be the goaltender that Sakic sees he can be. The 26-year-old is going into the prime of his career with a brand new contract and the guarantee of more starts. There’s plenty to be excited about from both sides in this deal. With this signing, the Avalanche have around $20 million left in cap room for the offseason.