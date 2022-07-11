 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Avalanche re-sign Valeri Nichushkin

The chu-chu train is delayed for eight years in Colorado.

By Evan Liu
@LLou1e
NHL: JUN 24 Stanley Cup Finals Game 5 - Lightning at Avalanche Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Colorado Avalanche announced this afternoon that their main priority for the offseason is here to stay. Valeri Nichushkin is a member of the Avalanche for eight more years, being paid $6.125M/year, as first reported by Pierre LeBrun.

Nichushkin has earned his stay in Colorado after being a big cog in the path toward the Stanley Cup. He will not test the waters of free agency that opens on Wednesday at noon ET. Val had himself a career year and sure has come a long way from where he was back in his Dallas Stars days.

In 82 games, including the playoffs, Nichushkin had 34 goals and 33 assists to tally up a total of 67 points. He increased his plus/minus total to 69 as well. That’s nice. His contract entails a no-movement clause for the first three years and then converts to a 12-team no-trade clause for the final five years.

The 27-year-old’s new eight-year deal will keep him in Colorado practically the rest of his career until he is 35. Nichushkin will be a solid second-liner to come as he continues throughout the prime of his career. He may have to do it with new second-linemates though as both Nazem Kadri and Andre Burakovsky look to be heading to the market on Wednesday.

Even with new faces likely on his line, he will lead the way. He did so en route to the Stanley Cup as a warrior with a broken foot, and show them how to barrel alongside the chu-chu train. He further cements his place in the Avalanche's top-six core along with the top line. Joe Sakic had this to say about the extension.

