Cup Travels: First stop, Quebec

Now the Stanley Cup celebrations continue as each player and staff member gets their own day with the prestigious piece of hardware. We will also follow along with the journey across the globe.

The first stop for the Stanley Cup after departing Denver was the NHL Entry Draft hosted by the Montreal Canadiens. Once the event concluded it was the perfect opportunity to begin individual celebrations with the Quebecois members of the Colorado Avalanche.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel was the lucky first recipient who brought the Cup to Sorel-Tracy. His party was an all-day affair that included celebrations at his childhood home, a parade, and a boat ride with the Cup. Peter Baugh from The Athletic chronicled the entire joyous event.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel early in his day with the #StanleyCup: "Hopefully it stays undented and in good shape.”



From Sorel-Tracy: The story of the Cup-denters Cup day, which included shotgunning beers, traditional soup and a stop at a ring storehttps://t.co/qpfvJjxawQ — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) July 10, 2022

There were the local media as well on-hand to give their version of the festivities complete with commentary from various family members.

Juste pour vous, mon résumé de la journée de célébrations à Sorel-Tracy. https://t.co/EKOJib1fa2 — Katherine Harvey-Pinard (@kharveypinard) July 9, 2022

On Sunday, the Stanley Cup made its way north to the town of Roberval, which is the hometown of Samuel Girard. There he also shared the Cup with the community and thanked them for the support with a parade.

Accueil triomphal pour Samuel Girard et la Coupe Stanley à Roberval https://t.co/yPbENUr31q — ICI Saglac (@icisaglac) July 10, 2022

Girard also got to bring his pups Tornade and Nordi into the festivities.

The crowd cheered as Girard lifted the Cup in appreciation of all his hard work in both making the NHL and helping the Avalanche ascend to a championship season.

…and then Sam went swimming in a fountain with the Cup.

Where will the Stanley Cup go next? Stay tuned to find out.