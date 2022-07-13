Gameday Open Thread: Free Agency Frenzy (10:00 a.m. MT)

The day is finally upon us in which the roster for the 2022-23 Colorado Avalanche begins to clarify in hopes to defend their Stanley Cup title. The team has about $15M left in salary cap space per Cap Friendly to play with.

Some big questions will get answered at the conclusion of the frenzy. Where will the big names such as Nazem Kadri and Johnny Gaudreau land? Will newly appointed Avalanche General Manager Chris MacFarland retain any of their own pending unrestricted free agents at the last minute? Will all the non-qualified Restricted Free Agents around the league find a new home? Are there any big trades left in the marketplace? But most importantly, who will become new members of the Avalanche family when it’s all said and done?

Join us for the festivities which will officially kick off at 10 a.m. MT as the new league year begins!

