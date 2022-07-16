 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Avalanche sign Brad Hunt for two years

The depth defenseman agreed to a two-way contract.

By Jackie Kay
/ new
Vancouver Canucks v Colorado Avalanche Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

After a quiet day on Thursday, the Colorado Avalanche were back at it again shaping the roster for the 2022-23 season by signing 33-year-old left-handed defenseman Brad Hunt to a two-year contract. Hunt is a nine-year veteran of the NHL with 241 regular season games played who just spent the entire last season with the Vancouver Canucks scoring 17 points in 50 games so perhaps it was a little surprise that he agreed to a two-way deal, although his guaranteed salary is fairly high.

The Avalanche needed to fill their depth and reserve defenseman positions and although Jack Johnson and Ryan Murray are still available on the market neither are likely to return. Hunt could either become solid depth in that seventh defenseman position or play with the Colorado Eagles and replace their top points-producing defenseman in Jordan Gross who signed with the Nashville Predators.

The Nazem Kadri watch continues and takes center stage but these depth signings are an important part of building out teams at both the NHL and AHL levels. Although, Hunt might have to change his number from 77 in burgundy threads.

